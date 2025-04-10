DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $512.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

