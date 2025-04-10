DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

