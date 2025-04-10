DRW Securities LLC Invests $615,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $168,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after buying an additional 128,258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on M shares. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,623.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.