DRW Securities LLC Invests $947,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,339,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

