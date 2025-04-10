DRW Securities LLC Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after acquiring an additional 430,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2,302.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

