DRW Securities LLC Sells 4,384 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $462.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.21. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

