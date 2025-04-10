DRW Securities LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock worth $15,015,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

