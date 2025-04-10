Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,490 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $232.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

