Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 9,291 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

