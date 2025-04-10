Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $358,000 Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kforce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $877.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $71.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

