Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Geron were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Geron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Geron by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $885.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

