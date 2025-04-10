Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 158.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $309,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 92.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 18.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on SK Telecom

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.