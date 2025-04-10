Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $356,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $771.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

