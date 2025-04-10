Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $377,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $193.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.