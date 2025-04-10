Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,173 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $560,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after buying an additional 236,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after buying an additional 199,340 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.89.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

