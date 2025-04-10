Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 53,388 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mission Produce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Mission Produce by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mission Produce by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.5 %

Mission Produce Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

