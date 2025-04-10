EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 807,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 202,786 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $18.16.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

