Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $217.29, but opened at $210.18. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $216.97, with a volume of 614,445 shares traded.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

