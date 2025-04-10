Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

EMN stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

