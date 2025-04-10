Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $284.47 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

