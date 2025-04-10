eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.23. 1,207,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,924,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

