Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,875 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $433,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

