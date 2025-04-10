Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 4.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.87. 891,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,980,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

