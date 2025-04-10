Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 7658207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Element Solutions Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

