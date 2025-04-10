Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.67.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $751.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $712.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

