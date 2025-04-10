Elixir deUSD Price Tops $1.00 (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Elixir deUSD has a total market capitalization of $202.07 million and $8.72 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD launched on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 202,137,387 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 202,137,386.99. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99976109 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,144,762.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.