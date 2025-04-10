Elron Ventures Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1661 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 35.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
Elron Ventures Price Performance
Shares of ELRNF remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Elron Ventures has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.50.
Elron Ventures Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elron Ventures
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Elron Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.