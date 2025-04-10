Elron Ventures Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1661 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 35.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of ELRNF remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Elron Ventures has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.50.

Elron Ventures Ltd is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and seed investment. The firm prefers to invest in B2B software, cybersecurity, enterprise software or healthcare industries. The firm prefers to invest in Israel sector. Elron Ventures Ltd was founded in 1962 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

