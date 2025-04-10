EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 20,625 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

