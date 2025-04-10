EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,480 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTES opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.