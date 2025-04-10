EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $466.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.94.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

