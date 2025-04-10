EnRich Financial Partners LLC Acquires 53,376 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,723,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $28.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.