EnRich Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

