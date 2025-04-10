EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

VTV stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

