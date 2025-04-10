EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 255.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,411,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

