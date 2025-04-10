EnRich Financial Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $250.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.54 and a 200 day moving average of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.