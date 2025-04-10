Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.27 and last traded at $69.93. 605,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,228,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Entegris Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

