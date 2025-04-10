Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

