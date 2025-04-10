Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,958 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $72,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

