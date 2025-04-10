Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 8.6 %

IJS opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

