Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $56,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

