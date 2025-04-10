Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 126,129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.