Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $68.67 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $68,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.