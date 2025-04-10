Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $71,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $130.75 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

