Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 228,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

