Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after purchasing an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,860 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Fortinet Trading Up 13.4 %

Fortinet stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

