Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $55,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

CUBE opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

