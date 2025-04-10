Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 117,499 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,157,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $57,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

