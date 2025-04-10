Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 198,468 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,888,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $63,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in GSK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,153,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,475,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in GSK by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GSK by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

