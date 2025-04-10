Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 4266296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Envista Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Envista by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,923 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 615,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.