EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.31.

Shares of EPAM opened at $159.23 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $271.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

